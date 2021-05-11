Laredo College board suspends 2021-2022 athletic program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Board of Trustees have voted to suspend the college’s athletics program for the upcoming school year.

However, the vote also comes with the possibility of discussion about bringing it back next fall. This is the same decision they came to last spring, as well.

KGNS reached out to every board member who all declined to comments, stating any comment would have to come from the board’s president, Lupita Zepeda.

We got in contact with Zepeda who would only tell us she will release a statement but gave no time frame on when that would come.

