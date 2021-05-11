Advertisement

Laredo College board suspends 2021-2022 athletic program

The vote also comes with the possibility of discussion about bringing it back next fall.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Board of Trustees have voted to suspend the college’s athletics program for the upcoming school year.

However, the vote also comes with the possibility of discussion about bringing it back next fall. This is the same decision they came to last spring, as well.

KGNS reached out to every board member who all declined to comments, stating any comment would have to come from the board’s president, Lupita Zepeda.

We got in contact with Zepeda who would only tell us she will release a statement but gave no time frame on when that would come.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20

Latest News

File photo: Marijuana plant
Man to spend over five years in prison for drug smuggling
Harmony names assistant principal
Harmony School of Innovation Elementary names assistant principal
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
DPS seizes 44 pounds of meth after vehicle bailout
File photo: Click it or Ticket
TxDOT launches Click it or Ticket campaign
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man