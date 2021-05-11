Man to spend over five years in prison for drug smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo man will spend a little over five years in prison for smuggling over a hundred pounds of drugs into the country.

Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco de Luna pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges on Aug. 3rd of last year for an incident that happened on Feb. 12, 2020.

According to court documents, De Luna, along with Antonio de Jesus Cadena-Rodriguez tried to enter the U.S. through the Lincoln Juarez Bridge when a K-9 unit alerted to dugs inside the silver Dodge Caravan.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 126 pounds of marijuana inside the car.

Both Cadena and Del Luna admitted to smuggling drugs into the country.

De Luna was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Mexican National Cadena-Rodriguez, 36, had also pleaded guilty and previously received his sentence for his role in the scheme.

