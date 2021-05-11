Advertisement

Man to spend over five years in prison for drug smuggling

The incident happened on Feb. 12 of 2020 when two men were attempted to smuggling drugs through the Lincoln Juarez Bridge
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo man will spend a little over five years in prison for smuggling over a hundred pounds of drugs into the country.

Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco de Luna pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges on Aug. 3rd of last year for an incident that happened on Feb. 12, 2020.

According to court documents, De Luna, along with Antonio de Jesus Cadena-Rodriguez tried to enter the U.S. through the Lincoln Juarez Bridge when a K-9 unit alerted to dugs inside the silver Dodge Caravan.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 126 pounds of marijuana inside the car.

Both Cadena and Del Luna admitted to smuggling drugs into the country.

De Luna was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Mexican National Cadena-Rodriguez, 36, had also pleaded guilty and previously received his sentence for his role in the scheme.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal

Latest News

Local clinics prepare to distribute vaccines to teens
Local clinics prepare to distribute vaccines to teens
l
Teen vaccines
Winter storm relief
AEP Foundation donates $50,000 for winter storm relief
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
File taxes before May 17th
Remember to file your taxes before May 17th