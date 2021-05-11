New voting machines used in mock election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The results of Webb County’s mock elections are in.

In the favorite Texas sports team category, the Dallas Cowboys ran away from the field with nearly one third of the vote.

Despite the results, the focus on last week’s election was to test out new voting machines and equipment for future use in Webb County.

Administrators say there were no major glitches with the machines but were disappointed with the low turnout.

“From a positive side, I think that the public is happy with our selection that they didn’t feel they needed to come out and try it,” said Jose Salvador Tellez. “That’s the way I look at it at this point. But then, of course, most of the people that did come out to try the machines did give us a favorable opinion.”

The machines will be officially used in the constitutional amendment election in November.

