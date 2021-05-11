Advertisement

Remember to file your taxes before May 17th

The reason behind this is so they can receive their advance child tax credit as soon as possible.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar recommends families to file taxes before May 17th.

More than 58,000 households in the 28th Texas District could get up to $300 per child starting this July.

The American Rescue Plan offers $300 for children under 5 and $250 for kids ages 6 to 17.

To learn where you can file your taxes, you can click here.

