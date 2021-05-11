Remember to file your taxes before May 17th

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar recommends families to file taxes before May 17th.

The reason behind this is so they can receive their advance child tax credit as soon as possible.

More than 58,000 households in the 28th Texas District could get up to $300 per child starting this July.

The American Rescue Plan offers $300 for children under 5 and $250 for kids ages 6 to 17.

