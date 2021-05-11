Advertisement

School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested

An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin)
By DARIA LITVINOVA
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, sending students running out of the building as smoke poured from its windows. At least nine people were killed — seven eighth-grade students, a teacher and another school worker — and 21 others were hospitalized, Russian officials said.

Footage released by Russian media outlets showed students dressed in black and white running out of the building. Another video depicted shattered windows, billowing smoke and sounds resembling gunshots in the background. Dozens of ambulances lined up at the school’s entrance after the attack and police fenced off access to the building.

Russian media said while some students were able to escape, others were trapped inside during the ordeal. All students were eventually evacuated to nearby day care centers and collected by their families.

Officials said the attacker has been arrested and police opened a criminal investigation into the shooting. Authorities immediately put additional security measures into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is the capital, said four boys and three girls, all eighth-grade students, died, as well as a teacher and another school worker.

“The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established, an investigation is underway,” Minnikhanov said after visiting the school.

According to Tatarstan health officials, 21 people were hospitalized with wounds after the attack, including 18 children, six of whom were in “severely grave condition.”

Authorities announced a day of mourning on Wednesday to honor the victims of the shooting and cancelled all lessons in Kazan schools.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly by students. In response to Tuesday’s attack, authorities in several Russian regions ordered sweeping security inspections at schools.

Russian media said the shooter was a former student of the school who reportedly called himself “a god” on his account on the messaging app Telegram and promised to “kill a large amount of biomass” on the morning of the shooting. The account was blocked by Telegram after the attack, the independent news outlet Meduza said.

Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram the suspect received his gun license less than two weeks ago and the school didn’t have any security aside from a panic button.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, ordering the government to given them all the necessary assistance. Russian officials promised to pay victims; families 1 million rubles (roughly $13,500) each and give 200,000 to 400,000 rubles ($2,700-$5,400) to the wounded.

Putin also ordered Victor Zolotov, head of Russia’s National Guard, to revise regulations on the types of weapons allowed for civilian use in light of the attack. Authorities in Tatarstan ordered checks on all gun owners in the region.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry sent a plane with doctors and medical equipment to Kazan and two leading officials, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, headed to the region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20

Latest News

File photo: Marijuana plant
Man to spend over five years in prison for drug smuggling
Harmony names assistant principal
Harmony School of Innovation Elementary names assistant principal
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
DPS seizes 44 pounds of meth after vehicle bailout
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 26 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their...
Help choose pioneering women to appear on US quarters