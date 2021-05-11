Advertisement

Seth Rogen cuts ties with James Franco

Rogen and Franco starred in a series of films together including, Pineapple Express, The Interview and the Disaster Artist
James Franco and Seth Rogen
James Franco and Seth Rogen
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After 22 years of friendship, a dynamic duo is done!

Seth Rogen told Britain’s Sunday times he has no plans to work with James Franco in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Rogen also expressed regret over his infamous 2014 “Saturday Night Live” joke that referred to accusations Franco had propositioned a 17-year-old on Instagram.

In 2018, five women publicly accused Franco of inappropriate or sexual exploitative behavior.

Franco has previously said he is holding back on telling his side of the story because he believes in letting these people get their stories out.

Rogen says the scandal has affected his personal and professional relationship with Franco.

