Still waiting for the rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things took a dark turn Monday after the clouds started to move into our area and give us a few showers, but nothing too severe.

On Tuesday, we’ll wake up very warm and humid in the upper 70s.

Thigs will heat up to a high of 97 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Overnight, things will drop to the 80s and we’ll still be seeing a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day with lows in the 60s.

Things will stay nice and breezy on Thursday with highs in the low 80s and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now we’ll get a break from the rain, but don’t put those umbrellas away just yet, we are anticipating a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday.

Temperatures will range from the high 80s to mid-90s during the weekend.

Then on Monday, we’ll bounce back to the upper 90s.

