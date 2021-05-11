Advertisement

Still waiting for the rain

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things took a dark turn Monday after the clouds started to move into our area and give us a few showers, but nothing too severe.

On Tuesday, we’ll wake up very warm and humid in the upper 70s.

Thigs will heat up to a high of 97 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Overnight, things will drop to the 80s and we’ll still be seeing a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day with lows in the 60s.

Things will stay nice and breezy on Thursday with highs in the low 80s and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now we’ll get a break from the rain, but don’t put those umbrellas away just yet, we are anticipating a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday.

Temperatures will range from the high 80s to mid-90s during the weekend.

Then on Monday, we’ll bounce back to the upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20

Latest News

File photo: Marijuana plant
Man to spend over five years in prison for drug smuggling
Harmony names assistant principal
Harmony School of Innovation Elementary names assistant principal
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
DPS seizes 44 pounds of meth after vehicle bailout
File photo: Click it or Ticket
TxDOT launches Click it or Ticket campaign
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man