Tents set up around Austin City Hall ahead of camping ban ordinance

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Dozens of people pitched tents outside Austin’s City Hall in protest of the public camping ban ordinance.

The ordinance is set to go into effect on Tuesday, May 11.

A handful of non-profits are partnering to organize the camp-in to bring attention to the city’s homeless problem.

Those that oppose the ordinance say the city needs to provide housing and better services such as healthcare and mental health help.

According to officials, the city is working on a plan to implement the ordinance in phases but has not provided a timeline on when that might be complete.

The city says more details about its plan will be coming out in the next few days.

