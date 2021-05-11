TxDOT launches Click it or Ticket campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The number of unbuckled fatalities rose to 16 percent last year, that’s according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

In an effort to reduce those statistics, TxDOT is launching its Click it or Ticket campaign which will run from May 24 to June 6.

On Tuesday, TxDot will hold a virtual press conference with city and county officials along with state and local law enforcement officers to discuss the importance of fastening your seatbelt.

As we prepare to get into the peak travel season, law enforcement officers across the state will be enforcing the seatbelt and child car seat laws.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.