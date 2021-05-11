Advertisement

TxDOT launches Click it or Ticket campaign

Law enforcement officers across the state will be enforcing the seatbelt and child car seat laws
File photo: Click it or Ticket
File photo: Click it or Ticket
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The number of unbuckled fatalities rose to 16 percent last year, that’s according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

In an effort to reduce those statistics, TxDOT is launching its Click it or Ticket campaign which will run from May 24 to June 6.

On Tuesday, TxDot will hold a virtual press conference with city and county officials along with state and local law enforcement officers to discuss the importance of fastening your seatbelt.

As we prepare to get into the peak travel season, law enforcement officers across the state will be enforcing the seatbelt and child car seat laws.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas
Agents rescue people from hot apartment
Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
Truck driver allegedly attacked by undocumented immigrants in Encinal
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Hearing for former BP agent scheduled for next week
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 and Loop 20

Latest News

File photo: Marijuana plant
Man to spend over five years in prison for drug smuggling
Harmony names assistant principal
Harmony School of Innovation Elementary names assistant principal
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
DPS seizes 44 pounds of meth after vehicle bailout
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man