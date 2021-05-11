Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of several crimes.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Jesse Bruce Alonso.

He is roughly 180 pounds, 5 feet, 11 inches, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Alonso is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

His last known address was at the 320 block of West Bustamante Street.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST.

