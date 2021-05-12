7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thunderstorms from the heated high terrain of northeastern Mexico and along a cold front moving into our part of south Texas will take a route further south than the storms of last night that tracked through northwestern Webb, Maverick, Dimmit, and La Salle Counties. A more southern track will bring rain to most of our part of the state tonight and into Wednesday morning. Cool northerly winds will bring much cooler afternoon temperatures Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will bring a slight chance of a scattered shower late Friday and Saturday. The return of southerly winds will bring hotter weather beginning Sunday.

I’m expecting showers and thunderstorms tonight, some strong thunderstorms are possible, low around 70. Showers ending around midday Wednesday, mainly cloudy in the afternoon, high in the 70′s. Mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 80′s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a scattered shower Friday and Saturday, high in the high 80′s. Partly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, a slight shower chance Tuesday, high in the 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.