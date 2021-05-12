AEP Foundation donates $50,000 for winter storm relief

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The AEP Foundation donated $50,000 to the Laredo chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

The funds are part of the Winter Storm Damage Repair Program which aims to help those whose house suffered damage from the severe weather in February.

The organization may be able to help with roof, plumbing, and electrical repairs.

However, there are some requirements to qualify.

“You have to be a homeowner,” said Carol Sherwood. “You can not be a renter and apply for the help. You have to prove that. You have to prove your income. We ask that if you have homeowner’s insurance, that you prove that you already exhausted that opportunity.”

The organization says that the application process is very short, all you have to do is call the office at (956) 724-3227 on your screen or email them at resource@habitatlaredo.Org.

