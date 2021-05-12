Agents foil drug smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint
Border Patrol confiscated bundles of marijuana and cocaine during secondary inspection
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over fifty thousand dollars’ worth of drugs at a checkpoint over the weekend.
The seizure happened on May 8 after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs inside a vehicle.
During the inspection, agents found 15 bundles of marijuana and cocaine inside a spare tire.
The drugs weighed a total of 19 pounds and had an estimated street value of $56,000.
The narcotics were seized and turned over to the DEA.
