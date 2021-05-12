Advertisement

Agents seeing an increase in the use of fraudulent documents

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents are seeing an increase in the use of fraudulent documents in our area.

During the month of April, agents arrested 19 undocumented people for using fraudulent government documents while they were attempting to travel through the I-35 checkpoint.

In the first week of May, agents apprehended over 25 undocumented individuals attempting the same means.

Record checks revealed that one individual had an outstanding warrant out of Florida.

Border Patrol says the presentation of fraudulent documents to a law enforcement officer is a federal offense.

