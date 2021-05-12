Advertisement

Blame it on the rain

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are having trouble getting out of bed this morning, you can blame it on the rain!

On Wednesday, we’ll be a little cooler than the previous days, but those chances of rain still remain.

We’re looking to start out in the mid to upper 60s and see a high of about 74 degrees.

Overall it’s going to be a pretty breezy day, then on Thursday, we’ll jump back to the 80s with a high of 82 and lows at 66.

Things will increase on Friday, to a high of 86 and lows in the 70s.

Now on Saturday, those chances of rain will make a comeback as well as the warm and humid temperatures.

We are anticipating a high of 88 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Now, things will get back to the 90s on Sunday and upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday but still keeping that small chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
James Franco and Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen cuts ties with James Franco
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Still waiting for the rain
Still waiting for the rain
7 Day Forecast
Expect possible thunderstorms
Courtesy of Laredo Fire Department
Severe weather alert announced for south Texas