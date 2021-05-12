LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are having trouble getting out of bed this morning, you can blame it on the rain!

On Wednesday, we’ll be a little cooler than the previous days, but those chances of rain still remain.

We’re looking to start out in the mid to upper 60s and see a high of about 74 degrees.

Overall it’s going to be a pretty breezy day, then on Thursday, we’ll jump back to the 80s with a high of 82 and lows at 66.

Things will increase on Friday, to a high of 86 and lows in the 70s.

Now on Saturday, those chances of rain will make a comeback as well as the warm and humid temperatures.

We are anticipating a high of 88 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Now, things will get back to the 90s on Sunday and upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday but still keeping that small chance of rain.

