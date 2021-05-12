BP agents in Corpus Christi rescue individuals from grain hopper train

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rescued two dozen undocumented immigrants from a train car earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday morning when agents at the Corpus Christi Station were conducting train checks in Robstown.

There, they noticed signs on the side of the train consistent with human smuggling.

Agents climbed inside a grain hopper train and found 24 undocumented immigrants inside.

All were determined to be traveling from Laredo.

Additionally, RGV agents in collaboration with DPS and south Texas authorities apprehended 63 individuals during seven failed human smuggling attempts.

