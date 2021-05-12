Advertisement

City now taking applications for lifeguards

Experienced swimmers could have the opportunity of having a summer job by the pool!
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Experienced swimmers could have the opportunity of having a summer job by the pool!

With summer just around the corner, the City of Laredo is looking for some swimmers who are interested in becoming a certified lifeguards.

Interested guppies are being asked to head on over to the Laredo Parks website here.

There they will find all of the registration dates as well as course dates.

For any information you can call 794-1765.

