City of Laredo hiring lifeguards for the summer

For more information about registration of courses, you can call 956-794-1765
File photo: North Central Park Pool
File photo: North Central Park Pool
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Experienced swimmers could have the opportunity of having a summer job by the pool!

With summer just around the corner, the City of Laredo is looking for some swimmers who are interested in becoming certified lifeguard.

Interested guppies are being asked to head on over to the Laredo Parks website.

There they will find all the registration dates as well as course dates.

For any information you can call the inner-city pool at 956-794-1765.

