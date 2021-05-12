Advertisement

Community encouraged to take city budget survey

You can make your voice heard by taking the city’s budget survey.
File photo: City Hall
File photo: City Hall(KGNS)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - What matters most to you in Laredo? That’s the question the City of Laredo wants you to answer.

You’ll be asked to rank some of the city’s services in order of most important. Those include animal care services, health services, streets and infrastructure, code enforcement, and more.

It also asks which services you’d like the city to add or even decrease in funding.

You can access the survey at LaredosVoice.com, or you can call 311.

You also have the opportunity to sign up for a raffle to win a bike or an H-E-B gift card.

