Get slim this summer with Smoothie King!

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to slim down this summer, a local smoothie shop has a whole slew of beverages to keep you cool for the summer.

Smoothie King has a menu of options to pick from that will allow you to stick to your diet.

From sugar-free drinks, to all organic fruit smoothies and even protein shakes, the shop has it all!

For more on what the shop has to offer you can visit two of their locations at1408 E Del Mar Blvd and 10710 International Blvd.

