Law enforcement officers investigating home on San Eduardo
According to a witness, several undocumented individuals were taken into custody
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several law enforcement entities are investigating a home near San Eduardo and Burnside.
There’s no word at this moment on the nature of what drove authorities to the area; however, video shows Border Patrol and Laredo Police at the scene.
Officials were also seen questioning a woman outside of the home.
KGNS is waiting to hear a response from Border Patrol and Laredo Police.
