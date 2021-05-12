Law enforcement officers investigating home on San Eduardo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several law enforcement entities are investigating a home near San Eduardo and Burnside.

There’s no word at this moment on the nature of what drove authorities to the area; however, video shows Border Patrol and Laredo Police at the scene.

Officials were also seen questioning a woman outside of the home.

KGNS is waiting to hear a response from Border Patrol and Laredo Police.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.