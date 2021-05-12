Local clinics prepare to distribute vaccines to teens

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FDA Has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as twelve years old.

The first shots locally are expected in a matter of days.

It’s a major move toward the reopening of all schools and the country.

There are still many pro’s and cons on the table when it comes to vaccinating our youth.

Pfizer’s emergency use authorization from the FDA nearly clears the way for 17 million children to get vaccinated... but some remain nervous about the impact it could have on 12 to 15 years old, mostly middle and high school students.

By the end of the week, many could get vaccinated at their pediatrician’s office, local clinics, and even their own schools.

“I see Laredo not being very hesitant compared to other places because we suffered tremendously- we were the highest in the state,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “At one time, in the country. So to us, we have lived it, we have seen the reality of what the disease can do. So, I think people are not so hesitant.”

Dr. Trevino, the Laredo health authority is quick to dismiss any reservations about allowing younger patients to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

A recent study showed that roughly three in ten parents of children under 18 said they would get their child vaccinated “right away” once a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

“So, last week, we started contacting parents to let them know this was coming,” said Maggie Martinez, assistant superintendent. “We were just waiting for the authorization, we still have to wait for our city health department to authorize it for us.”

The green light could come as soon as Friday.

“Of course, since they’re minors they still need their parent’s consent. Therefore, we already informed parents in case they were interested to vaccinate their twelve year olds.”

“I know we had a lot of parents calling us and asking us when is it going to be ready... soon,” said Grace Lopez, LISD health service coordinator.

UISD has more than 13,000 students that fall into the new age group, with LISD hoping to vaccinate more than 5,000 middle and high school students.

The vaccine drives have already started in some parts of the country.

“My friend got COVID-19, um, and it did not look fun at all,” said Jacob Laney. “Cause he was always tired and had aches everywhere, and I just did not want to get that at all.”

“We know that around 33%, 36% represent eighteen year olds and below here in our community, but fully vaccinated we are around 59% is a good number in order to reach our herd immunity... 75% to 80%, we need to include more people vaccinated. We need to include eighteen and below and especially twelve to fifteen year olds.”

Nationwide, nearly a third of parents surveyed say that they would wait a while to see how the vaccine is working.

Others were less willing to get the vaccine for their kids, 15% said they would get their child vaccinated only if their school required it.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health State Services from Texas will meet with the immunization committee to give their final approvals to when local schools can begin their vaccination drives.

