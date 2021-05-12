Advertisement

Local trucking companies struggling to find drivers

Jesus Campos from FNG USA says due to the pandemic, the truck driving industry is having a hard time keeping up with the demand.
By Barbara Campos
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another hiccup in the supply chain could lead to even more shortages.

Across the nation, industries are seeing a shortage in truck drivers.

Laredo is the nation’s largest inland port of entry with the most goods being crossed between the United States and Mexico.

However, there are only a few drivers entering the industry that are able to take on these tasks. This has led to some trucking companies to resort to other options to be able to recruit drivers.

“As i’m going to Mines Road mile 13, I see a lot of companies in desperate need. They have a lot of signs.”

Campos says a truck driver shortage means its more competitive for local trucking companies, making them find other ways to attract drivers, like incentives and benefits.

“Whatever they’re getting paid over there we can match that. Or if they want more time at home we can get them home time if they want to keep travelling out on the road, we can work on that as well.”

The National Tank Truck Carriers said up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.

Even with many new drivers getting their CDL license, it doesn’t mean they’re ready to hit the road.

“Experience with insurance companies, they require two years. Many are getting their CDL’s out but they don’t accept them. That’s another driver a company can have but insurance wise, we can’t have them on.”

Campos says with Laredo being the biggest inland port, sometimes it’s hard to get a driver to stay long term due to the many options to choose from, also making the trucking industry in Laredo competitive.

