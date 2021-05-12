Advertisement

Man sentenced to nearly 10 years for dangerous human smuggling attempt

The incident happened on June 19 when agents discovered several people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer
(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo man will spend over nine years in federal prison for smuggling people in a hot trailer.

Juan Contreras, 52-years of age, pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 3 of last year for an incident that happened on June 19 of 2019.

Authorities found Contreras with an inoperable tractor-trailer that was stalled on the side of I-35 near Laredo.

The trailer was sealed shut but authorities saw a person stuck between the trailer doors, trying to escape.

Agents were able to rescue 35 undocumented immigrants who were trapped inside, some even lost consciousness due to lack of oxygen from the high temperatures.

Contreras will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. prison facility.

