Patient pooch’s wait on adoption from Alabama shelter at 840 days and counting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - They say vegetables are good for you, and if that’s true, there’s a Rutabaga that’s been ripe for the picking for more than two years at an east Alabama shelter.

Notice that’s Rutabaga with a capital R. She wouldn’t mind the lowercase letter, though. She’s more focused on an ever-growing number: 840+ days and counting.

Rutabaga has been overlooked and passed-by for possible adoption for more than two years, the longest stint on record for the East Alabama Humane Society in Phenix City.

Our longest resident —-834 days—Rutabaga is still looking for a loving home. This girl will brighten your day with her... Posted by East Alabama Humane Society Inc. on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Still, she waits. And sleeps. And makes the shelter workers smile.

Rutabaga didn’t come in by herself when she arrived in January 2019. She had a litter of nine puppies, whom the shelter thoughtfully named in a veggie-theme. They were all plucked up quickly, leaving Momma behind for a better life.

The shelter’s Ines Woodberry said it’s unclear why she hasn’t gotten her forever home. “She’s a really good dog with no behavior issues,” she explained. She’s “low energy” Woodberry pointed out, and loves to sleep on the couch.

The shelter has posted pictures and videos of her numerous times on social media, and while there has been some interest, nothing has ever materialized. Many of those interested in her have cats, which she’s not suited for. She is good with other lower energy dogs, though.

Fun fact: A Rutabaga is a very close cousin of the couch potato! Ruti is still searching for her forever. (Source: East Alabama Humane Society)

The 4-year-old Pit Bull/Bull Terrier mix does get some attention from a foster home, though Woodberry points out it’s not an adoption situation. She comes back to the shelter often and is very much available for someone to take home permanently.

“She has a really funny and silly personality,” Woodberry explained. “When she plays, she will make you smile. People see her pictures but don’t see her amazing personality. She snores and her tongue sticks out.”

Miss Rutabaga missed out on our ice cream photoshoot so she got her very own day to shine 🥜😋🤤🐶 This fabulous delicate... Posted by East Alabama Humane Society Inc. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Rutabaga is a good girl. There are no behavior issues, according to the shelter. She can be left alone and does not have any destructive habits. She’s house broken, up-to-date on vaccines, is spayed and microchipped.

About the only thing she doesn’t have is...you.

If you would like to start the clock on the number of days she spends in your home, you’ll need to fill out an application on the shelter’s website and set up a time to come and see her.

