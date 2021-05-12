Police searching for person tied to robbery
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help searching for a person believed to be tied to a robbery.
Images released by police show a man dressed in a gray-colored hoodie, with gray pants and a gray hat.
If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
