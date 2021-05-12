Sheriff’s office recognizes deputies during Law Enforcement Award Ceremony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing those fellow law enforcement officers for their hard work and dedication.

As part of National Law Enforcement Week, Sheriff Martin Cuellar recognized several sheriff’s deputies during the Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony.

Sheriff Cuellar says these men and women are true examples of what the sheriff’s office represents as they always bring a positive attitude to the job.

Congratulations to all of those who were recognized as well as others in law enforcement.

