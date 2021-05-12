Advertisement

Sheriff’s office recognizes deputies during Law Enforcement Award Ceremony

Sheriff's Office recognizes sheriff's deputies
Sheriff's Office recognizes sheriff's deputies(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing those fellow law enforcement officers for their hard work and dedication.

As part of National Law Enforcement Week, Sheriff Martin Cuellar recognized several sheriff’s deputies during the Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony.

Sheriff Cuellar says these men and women are true examples of what the sheriff’s office represents as they always bring a positive attitude to the job.

Congratulations to all of those who were recognized as well as others in law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
Accident reported in south Laredo
Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo
James Franco and Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen cuts ties with James Franco
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Latest News

Suspects indicted for reception hall shooting
Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted
Local trucking companies struggling to find drivers
Local trucking companies struggling to find drivers
City hiring lifeguards
City now taking applications for lifeguards
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers investigating home on San Eduardo