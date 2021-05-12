Advertisement

Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo

The cars were parked in front of Narvaez Meat market on Zapata Highway
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo(KGNS)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported in front of a south Laredo meat market.

The accident happened at around 11 a.m. in front of the Narvaez Meat Market located at 1219 S Zapata Hwy.

Video shows three vehicles involved; one of the vehicles was in between two vehicles and had sustained damages to both the front and the rear of the car.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the driver of a vehicle hit two parked vehicles and fled the scene.

The driver did not get far and was detained shortly after.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
James Franco and Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen cuts ties with James Franco
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Latest News

Suspects indicted for reception hall shooting
Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted
Local trucking companies struggling to find drivers
Local trucking companies struggling to find drivers
City hiring lifeguards
City now taking applications for lifeguards
Sheriff's Office recognizes sheriff's deputies
Sheriff’s office recognizes deputies during Law Enforcement Award Ceremony
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers investigating home on San Eduardo