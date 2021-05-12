Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported in front of a south Laredo meat market.

The accident happened at around 11 a.m. in front of the Narvaez Meat Market located at 1219 S Zapata Hwy.

Video shows three vehicles involved; one of the vehicles was in between two vehicles and had sustained damages to both the front and the rear of the car.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the driver of a vehicle hit two parked vehicles and fled the scene.

The driver did not get far and was detained shortly after.

