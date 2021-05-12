Advertisement

Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted

According to police, Anthony Tays Jr. was accused of stabbing six people.
Suspects indicted for reception hall shooting
Suspects indicted for reception hall shooting(KGNS)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County District Attorney’s Office is issuing an indictment for Anthony Tays Jr. on one count of murder and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The grand jury for the 111th District Court is also indicting Lester Gerardo Herrera on charges of deadly conduct.

Last April, police responded to a call that took place on the 4500 block of McPherson.

According to police, Tays was accused of stabbing six people.

One of the victims, Jaime Leal-Rodriguez, died due his injuries.

Herrera is accused of discharging a weapon during the incident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
Accident reported in south Laredo
Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo
James Franco and Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen cuts ties with James Franco
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Latest News

Local trucking companies struggling to find drivers
Local trucking companies struggling to find drivers
City hiring lifeguards
City now taking applications for lifeguards
Sheriff's Office recognizes sheriff's deputies
Sheriff’s office recognizes deputies during Law Enforcement Award Ceremony
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers investigating home on San Eduardo