Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted
According to police, Anthony Tays Jr. was accused of stabbing six people.
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County District Attorney’s Office is issuing an indictment for Anthony Tays Jr. on one count of murder and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The grand jury for the 111th District Court is also indicting Lester Gerardo Herrera on charges of deadly conduct.
Last April, police responded to a call that took place on the 4500 block of McPherson.
According to police, Tays was accused of stabbing six people.
One of the victims, Jaime Leal-Rodriguez, died due his injuries.
Herrera is accused of discharging a weapon during the incident.
