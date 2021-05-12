Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County District Attorney’s Office is issuing an indictment for Anthony Tays Jr. on one count of murder and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The grand jury for the 111th District Court is also indicting Lester Gerardo Herrera on charges of deadly conduct.

Last April, police responded to a call that took place on the 4500 block of McPherson.

According to police, Tays was accused of stabbing six people.

One of the victims, Jaime Leal-Rodriguez, died due his injuries.

Herrera is accused of discharging a weapon during the incident.

