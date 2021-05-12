Advertisement

TxDOT wants you to buckle up when you drive!

Despite the pandemic, the deaths of unbuckled drivers still rose by 16 percent
File photo
File photo(WIBW)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The number of motor vehicle-related deaths is on the rise in south Texas, which is why the Texas Department of Transportation is kicking off its Click it or Ticket campaign.

According to TxDOT, even in the midst of the pandemic, the deaths of unbuckled motorists still rose by 16 percent.

TxDOT will be hosting a press conference on Wednesday at the Doctors Hospital Parking lot on McPherson to remind drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

As the summer travel season starts, authorities will be out in full force enforcing the seatbelt and child car seat laws.

