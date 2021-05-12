Advertisement

Zapata ISD cancels classes due to rain

Tuesday’s thunderstorm left many Zapata residents without power, forcing school officials to cancel classes
File photo: Zapata ISD
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Classes for Zapata ISD have been canceled on a count of rain.

Due to the effects of Tuesday night’s storm, many Zapata residents were left without power.

As a result, school officials in Zapata have decided to cancel classes for the day.

STAAR testing has been postponed for the day.

Once power is restored, they will inform parents and students on testing, assignments and make up work.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

