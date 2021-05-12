Zapata ISD cancels classes due to rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Classes for Zapata ISD have been canceled on a count of rain.

Due to the effects of Tuesday night’s storm, many Zapata residents were left without power.

As a result, school officials in Zapata have decided to cancel classes for the day.

STAAR testing has been postponed for the day.

Once power is restored, they will inform parents and students on testing, assignments and make up work.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.