Alcohol to go sales now allowed in Texas

The new law goes into effect starting Sept. 1, 2021
File photo: Whiskey House
File photo: Whiskey House(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Alcohol to go is now allowed in the State of Texas by law!

The new method of alcohol started last June when restaurants and bars in Texas had been able to sell alcohol to-go on orders for pickup and delivery under an executive order.

On Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1024 after it was passed by the Texas Senate on April 28.

The bill was authored by state Rep. Charlie Geren and sponsored by state Sen. Kelly Hancock.

The new law goes into effect starting Sept. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

