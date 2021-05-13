Advertisement

Awards ceremonies pays tribute to local officers

The small gathering honored officers’ efforts in going above and beyond, even while working throughout the pandemic.
Awards ceremony held by LPD
Awards ceremony held by LPD
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After an unusual year, the Laredo Police Department held an awards ceremony to recognize their police force.

The awards were a way to pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line for the safety of others.

“We’re very safe and we’re extremely fortunate to have professional people that dedicate their lives, literally their lives, to our protection and our safety,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “So it’s just proper to lift them up as they deserve because they do so much for our community.”

Laredo’s mayor went on to say that it was the least they can do for those that work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

