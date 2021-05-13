Body found on ranch near border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A gruesome discovery is made along a rural part of southern Webb County.

A body was found near the border on Thursday afternoon. A phone, ID, and face mask were found on the person.

Now officials are working to figure out what may have led to the death.

The above image may be disturbing to some viewers.

Earlier on Thursday, medical examiner Doctor Corinne Stern said she received the 103rd dead border crosser of the year, making this the 104th.

That’s the highest number Doctor Stern has seen so early in the year.

She estimates to reach maybe 300 dead border crossers by the end of the year.

