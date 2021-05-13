Advertisement

Body found on ranch near border

A gruesome discovery is made along a rural part of southern Webb County.
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A gruesome discovery is made along a rural part of southern Webb County.

A body was found near the border on Thursday afternoon. A phone, ID, and face mask were found on the person.

Now officials are working to figure out what may have led to the death.

The above image may be disturbing to some viewers.

Earlier on Thursday, medical examiner Doctor Corinne Stern said she received the 103rd dead border crosser of the year, making this the 104th.

That’s the highest number Doctor Stern has seen so early in the year.

She estimates to reach maybe 300 dead border crossers by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fourth murder
Laredo Police investigating fourth murder of 2021
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers shut down stash house in west Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo
Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

File photo: Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses new CDC mask guidelines
7 Day Forecast
Cloudy and cool night
Abraham Osiel Martinez
LPD’s most wanted: man wanted for assault and robbery
22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez
Morning accident causes damage to utility box in north Laredo