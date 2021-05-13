Border Patrol advising teens not to fall victim to human smuggling posts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Earlier this week, KGNS reported how Border Patrol is starting to see an increase in juveniles being lured into the world of human smuggling.

Border Patrol says just as companies rely on social media as a tool for business, cartels do the same.

Agents sent KGNS images of actual ads that were found on social media pages.

Criminal organizations post pictures of money with captions that read, “Drivers needed to make quick racks”.

The job posts are put up on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok to target teenagers.

Border Patrol is advising teens not to fall victim to their traps and that human smuggling is a federal offense.

