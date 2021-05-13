Border Patrol agents arrest two fugitives
Record checks revealed Martinez and Ibarra Gonzalez had prior convictions
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two fugitives are caught by Border Patrol agents during two separate incidents.
Hector Daniel Martinez, a Mexican National was one of seven undocumented individuals caught Tuesday morning by Zapata Sheriff’s Office at a residential area.
Record checks revealed Martinez was convicted of sexual assault of a 15-year-old in Houston.
Meanwhile, another Mexican National identified as Juan Manuel Ibarra Gonzalez was one of six people arrested after Zapata Border Patrol agents noticed several people walking in a ranch area.
Records revealed Ibarra was convicted for second degree homicide out of Milwaukee.
