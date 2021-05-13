Border Patrol agents arrest two fugitives

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two fugitives are caught by Border Patrol agents during two separate incidents.

Hector Daniel Martinez, a Mexican National was one of seven undocumented individuals caught Tuesday morning by Zapata Sheriff’s Office at a residential area.

Record checks revealed Martinez was convicted of sexual assault of a 15-year-old in Houston.

Meanwhile, another Mexican National identified as Juan Manuel Ibarra Gonzalez was one of six people arrested after Zapata Border Patrol agents noticed several people walking in a ranch area.

Records revealed Ibarra was convicted for second degree homicide out of Milwaukee.

