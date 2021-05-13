Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest two fugitives

Record checks revealed Martinez and Ibarra Gonzalez had prior convictions
Fugitives arrested by Border Patrol
Fugitives arrested by Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two fugitives are caught by Border Patrol agents during two separate incidents.

Hector Daniel Martinez, a Mexican National was one of seven undocumented individuals caught Tuesday morning by Zapata Sheriff’s Office at a residential area.

Record checks revealed Martinez was convicted of sexual assault of a 15-year-old in Houston.

Meanwhile, another Mexican National identified as Juan Manuel Ibarra Gonzalez was one of six people arrested after Zapata Border Patrol agents noticed several people walking in a ranch area.

Records revealed Ibarra was convicted for second degree homicide out of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers shut down stash house in west Laredo
Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted
Accident reported on Corpus Christi and Malinche
Police investigating early morning collision in central Laredo
Don Tomas commissioned statue
City questions completion of $400,000 statue

Latest News

Car Crash
Car Crash
LPD Investigates Fourth Murder
Fourth Murder Laredo
File photo
Man pleads guilty to smuggling heroin and fentanyl
U.S. Army Soldiers rescue two undocumented individuals
U.S. Army Soldiers rescue undocumented immigrants from river