Advertisement

CBP reports accompanied minor numbers down

For unaccompanied minors along the southwest border, CBP reports a lower number, nearly 14,000 in April compared to nearly 16,000 in March.
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection encountered 178,000 people trying to enter the country along the southwest border.

That’s according to CBP’s operational data for the month of April, released on Wednesday.

According to the report, the total encounters is a 3% increase since March of this year.

Single adults continue to make up the majority of these encounters.

For unaccompanied minors along the southwest border, CBP reports a lower number, nearly 14,000 in April compared to nearly 16,000 in March.

Also decreasing is the average number of children in CBP custody, from 4,100 in March to around 2,900 in April.

The amount of time spent in custody decreased from an average of 115 hours to an average of 28 hours.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home
James Franco and Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen cuts ties with James Franco
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers investigating home on San Eduardo

Latest News

File photo: City Hall
Laredo mayor questions impact of raises for city employees
City five year plan
In-person jury trials to resume
Courtrooms to resume in-person jury trials
Don Tomas commissioned statue
City questions completion of $400,000 statue