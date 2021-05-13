CBP reports accompanied minor numbers down

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection encountered 178,000 people trying to enter the country along the southwest border.

That’s according to CBP’s operational data for the month of April, released on Wednesday.

According to the report, the total encounters is a 3% increase since March of this year.

Single adults continue to make up the majority of these encounters.

For unaccompanied minors along the southwest border, CBP reports a lower number, nearly 14,000 in April compared to nearly 16,000 in March.

Also decreasing is the average number of children in CBP custody, from 4,100 in March to around 2,900 in April.

The amount of time spent in custody decreased from an average of 115 hours to an average of 28 hours.

