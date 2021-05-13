City questions completion of $400,000 statue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo City Council is getting to the bottom of unanswered questions related to a sculpture commissioned more than five years ago.

District Four Councilman Alberto Torres says before he went into office, the city spent money on a Don Tomas sculpture which was intended to beautify the first four blocks of the entrance to the city.

Years later, Torres says they haven’t heard a word about it and want to figure out when the project will be complete.

“We have no information on any status of the project other then the actual rendering which is a small model of what the statue is supposed to look like, and a sketch of it, so that is why we are asking for an expedition of the actual timeline of when we can see this project completed.”

The city paid the artist roughly $400,000 five years ago.

Last week, council was supposed to come face-to-face with the artist and their team but they were unable to make it.

According to Torres, they are giving them another opportunity to speak at the next council meeting but if not management and staff will take other measures.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.