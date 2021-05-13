Cloudy and cool night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A weak wave in the upper level wind flow may produce enough in the way of rising air for scattered shower clouds to form toward Saturday evening. Hotter winds will arrive from the south beginning Sunday. Weak waves in the upper level wind flow could pop up scattered evening showers Tuesday, and again on Thursday.

I’m expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight and Friday, low in the mid 60′s, high Friday in the high 80′s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers toward Saturday evening, high in the upper 80′s. Partly cloudy and hotter Sunday and Monday, high in the mid to upper 90′s. Partly cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance of an evening shower, high in the upper 90′s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, a chance of a scattered thundershower Thursday evening, high in the mid 90′s.

