Eligible residents could get discounts on their internet service

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is encouraging residents to sign up for a program that could provide discounts for internet service.

On Wednesday, the FCC launched its Emergency Broadband Benefit Program which will provide a temporary discount for low-income households with internet service providers including Spectrum.

Eligible households could receive up to a $50 monthly discount on broadband service and equipment rental fees.

The purpose of the program is to help qualifying residents stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic and bridge the gap on the affordability side of the digital umbrella.

The application is available here but if you need immediate assistance, you can call 833-511-0311.

