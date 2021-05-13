Krispy Kreme treating graduates to free doughnuts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Attention graduates, today is your day!

If you love donuts, you’ll want to head on over to Krispy Kreme because they are bringing back their complimentary “Graduate Dozen” box of donuts for graduating high school and college seniors.

All graduates have to do is show up at a participating Krispy Kreme on May 13th with anything that says “Class of 2021” on it, such as a t-shirt.

The box of donuts is a mixture of various donuts and the middle row has “2021” written in icing.

It’s a reward for sticking out another challenging year under the pandemic.

