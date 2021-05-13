Advertisement

Laredo College to award President’s Community Leadership Award

The college will honor the CEO of the Gateway Community Center Clinic
File photo: Gateway Community Health Clinic CEO Elmo Lopez
File photo: Gateway Community Health Clinic CEO Elmo Lopez(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo College is looking to recognize an outstanding role model who has made a difference in our community.

On Thursday, the college will award Elmo Lopez Jr. of Gateway Community Center with the President’s Community Leadership Award.

The prestigious award honors those individuals who go above and beyond for the good of their community not only in their professional life but also on their own personal merit.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the LC south Campus, College of Health Sciences facility.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers shut down stash house in west Laredo
Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted
Accident reported on Corpus Christi and Malinche
Police investigating early morning collision in central Laredo
Don Tomas commissioned statue
City questions completion of $400,000 statue

Latest News

Car Crash
Car Crash
LPD Investigates Fourth Murder
Fourth Murder Laredo
File photo
Man pleads guilty to smuggling heroin and fentanyl
U.S. Army Soldiers rescue two undocumented individuals
U.S. Army Soldiers rescue undocumented immigrants from river
Fugitives arrested by Border Patrol
Border Patrol agents arrest two fugitives