Laredo College to award President’s Community Leadership Award

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo College is looking to recognize an outstanding role model who has made a difference in our community.

On Thursday, the college will award Elmo Lopez Jr. of Gateway Community Center with the President’s Community Leadership Award.

The prestigious award honors those individuals who go above and beyond for the good of their community not only in their professional life but also on their own personal merit.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the LC south Campus, College of Health Sciences facility.

