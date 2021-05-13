Laredo Police investigating fourth murder of 2021
The victim was a man in his late 20s
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is investigating what they are calling the fourth murder of the year.
According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 3700 block of Sanders.
The victim is being described as a 29-year-old man; his identity has not been released at this time.
No arrests have been made and the cause of death is still being investigated.
