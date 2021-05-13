Laredo Police investigating fourth murder of 2021

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is investigating what they are calling the fourth murder of the year.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 3700 block of Sanders.

The victim is being described as a 29-year-old man; his identity has not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made and the cause of death is still being investigated.

