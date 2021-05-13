Local Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Putting on a seat belt only takes a few second sand doing so reduces the risk of dying by to 45% for people in the front seats of a car or a truck.

It’s one of many reasons TxDot and officers want you to “Click It” or you will get a “Ticket.”

This year’s TxDot campaign is labeled #End The Streak. Between May 24 to June 6, 2021 police officers, constables, and sheriff departments across the state will bump up their efforts to enforce seat belt and child car seat laws.

“Basically, we’re trying to get you to save your own life,” said Raul Leal. “We’ve done great in the sense that 9 out of 10 drivers are buckled up, but that 1% is what we’re missing right now. So, we need to get those folks to buckle up and avoid a tragedy.”

Tragedy is very much on the minds of TxDot workers and officers patrolling the highways.

“We had a 16% increase from 2019 to 2020 and even though we were in a pandemic, with less traffic on the highways, we still saw an increase in crashes involving passengers and drivers.”

“Tx issues out these grants to find people that driving without a seat belt,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “This can be a hazard because we want to prevent any injuries.”

Many officers saw many individuals on the road last year in 2020 lose their lives, overall 1,073 people failed to click it and the consequences were fatal.

“In the pandemic we’ve seen a decrease in crashes, but an increase in fatalities,” said Leal. “Really, an unusual stat there, but, people still need to be aware, despite their busy schedule, they need to help themselves by buckling up themselves and their loved ones.”

Last year, there were 34 motor vehicle traffic crashes in the Laredo area in which people sustained fatal or serious injuries.

These crashes resulted in 13 fatalities and 31 serious injuries, and it’s important to remember that everyone riding along with you is susceptible to injury.

“Including pets, there’s a lot of restraints and belts for all kinds of pet inside the vehicle,” said Blanca Trevino Castro. “You see, when you have an unrestrained pet in your vehicle it can cause a distraction.”

“We always tell people to drive to their conditions and that’s important to avoid crashes, but they can also save lives in case they have a mishap,” said Leal.

Research shows pickup truck drivers and passengers continue to lag in seat belt use.

Close to half of all pickup drivers killed in crashes last year in Texas were not wearing a seat belt.

Last year, 59% of all crashes in which unbuckled drivers or passengers died occurred at night.

