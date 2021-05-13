Advertisement

LPD’s most wanted: man wanted for assault and robbery

Abraham Osiel Martinez is wanted for confronting a man in the 4800 block of San Bernardo Street on Saturday, attacking him and allegedly robbing him of his belongings and cash.
Abraham Osiel Martinez
Abraham Osiel Martinez(KGNS)
May. 13, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help in tracking down a man wanted for robbery.

Abraham Osiel Martinez, age 24, is wanted for confronting a man in the 4800 block of San Bernardo Street on Saturday, May 1st, attacking him and allegedly robbing him of his belongings and cash.

”The officer spoke to the victim on scene, and explained that he had been assaulted by a known person,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “The victim stated that Martinez assaulted him by striking him several times in the head and face and stole several items in his possession. He immediately fled the scene right after assaulting the victim.”

Martinez has a felony arrest warrant for robbery.

The District Attorney’s Office determined there was enough evidence against the suspect to merit a warrant.

