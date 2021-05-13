Man pleads guilty to smuggling heroin and fentanyl

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A 37-year-old man of Mexico pleads guilty to drug smuggling charges.

The incident was reported on Feb. 2 when Jose Martinez Torres attempted to enter the U.S. through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge in Laredo.

After an x-ray scan of the vehicle, officers found several anomalies in the dashboard which prompted further examination.

Agents searched the car and found 11 packages of heroin and two of fentanyl which had an estimated street value of $350,000.

Sentencing for Martinez Torres is set for Aug. 10, he faces up to life in prison and will remain in custody pending his hearing.

