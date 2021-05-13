Advertisement

Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father arrested

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.(Hampton, Sara | Source: ALEA)
By WSFA staff and Ashley Bowerman
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities report that they have found the body of a baby who had been missing since Monday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of 1-month-old Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. Caleb’s body was found shortly after his parents gave a press conference Wednesday afternoon asking the public to help find their baby.

The manner of death was not released.

Investigators said the child’s father, Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr., was developed as a suspect and subsequently arrested on charges of manslaughter. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a bond of $100,000.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Caleb was reported missing at the Circle K on Wetumpka Highway Monday night. They received a 911 call but did not disclose who made the call.

The parents said the father told authorities he went to pay at a gas station before realizing the baby was gone.

The sheriff’s office says the child and father were seen together at the gas station Monday night.

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his 1-month-old son.
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his 1-month-old son.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)))

The mother, Angela Gardner, was home at the time.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released Thursday morning. A press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo
Suspects indicted for reception hall shooting
Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers investigating home on San Eduardo
Police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for person tied to robbery
Don Tomas commissioned statue
City questions completion of $400,000 statue

Latest News

File photo: Gateway Community Health Clinic CEO Elmo Lopez
Laredo College to award President’s Community Leadership Award
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low
FILE- This Aug. 8, 2018, photo shows logos of McDonald's Chicago flagship restaurant....
McDonald’s raising US workers’ pay in company-owned stores
Early morning accident reported in central Laredo
Early morning accident reported in central Laredo
Thursday morning weather
Thursday morning weather