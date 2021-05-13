Advertisement

Morning accident causes damage to utility box in north Laredo

22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez was arrested in the case
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is arrested in connection to a rollover accident that happened in north Laredo early Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of International and McPherson in front of the Pawnshop.

Images show that a utility pole and a utility box was damaged.

Police arrested 22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez in the case.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Driver crashes into two parked vehicles in south Laredo
Law enforcement investigating home on San Eduardo
Law enforcement officers shut down stash house in west Laredo
Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted
Accident reported on Corpus Christi and Malinche
Police investigating early morning collision in central Laredo
Don Tomas commissioned statue
City questions completion of $400,000 statue

Latest News

Car Crash
Car Crash
LPD Investigates Fourth Murder
Fourth Murder Laredo
File photo
Man pleads guilty to smuggling heroin and fentanyl
U.S. Army Soldiers rescue two undocumented individuals
U.S. Army Soldiers rescue undocumented immigrants from river
Fugitives arrested by Border Patrol
Border Patrol agents arrest two fugitives