Morning accident causes damage to utility box in north Laredo
22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez was arrested in the case
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is arrested in connection to a rollover accident that happened in north Laredo early Monday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of International and McPherson in front of the Pawnshop.
Images show that a utility pole and a utility box was damaged.
Police arrested 22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez in the case.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.