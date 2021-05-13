Morning accident causes damage to utility box in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is arrested in connection to a rollover accident that happened in north Laredo early Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of International and McPherson in front of the Pawnshop.

Images show that a utility pole and a utility box was damaged.

Police arrested 22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez in the case.

