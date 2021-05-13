Nice break from the heat

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are waking up nice and breezy, why can’t weather in South Texas always be this easy?

On Thursday we will start out in the 60s with an overall high of 84 degrees which is quite uncommon during the month of May.

Then on Friday, we’ll jump up to the mid 80s and lows in the 70s.

That chance of rain will also make a comeback and will only increase as we get into Saturday.

Saturday will be our last day in the 80s and our best chance for rain.

We are expecting a high of 86 with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Don’t get used to it; on Sunday, we are back in the mid-90s, and then we’ll only get hotter as the week progresses.

Monday, we’re expecting a high of 98 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain and we will stay with that pattern until Wednesday.

Wednesday we’ll jump up to a high of 96.

