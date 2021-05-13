Police investigating early morning collision in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an early morning collision that happened in central Laredo Thursday morning.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Malinche and Corpus Christi.

Two police units can be seen blocking the streets while they investigate the scene.

One of the cars involved in the accident shows extensive damage on the front of it.

No word on if anyone was injured or taken into custody.

KGNS will keep you updated on this story as more details surface.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.